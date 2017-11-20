BIG WEEKEND

Come for NYE Blast on Fountain Square, Stay for Cincinnati Pops

Thursday December 28 through Sunday December 31, 2017

Celebrate the new year with ice skating, food, drinks and more in the heart of downtown Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Pops are also bringing the magic of the wizarding world of Harry Potter back to the big screen with the score performed live.

More Weekend Fun

  • Swoon

    September 22, 2017-February 25, 2018

    This Contemporary Arts Center exhibition showcases multiple dimensions of the artist's multi-faceted practice, including a new site-specific installation, re-stagings of past landmark projects and a survey of her socially-driven work in countries like Haiti and Kenya.

  • Holiday in Lights

    November 17-December 31, 2017

    Drive through the outdoor light display at Sharon Woods, and then enjoy caroling, treats and more in the indoor Santaland.

  • ChristmasTime at the Ark

    December 8, 2017-January 15, 2018

    See the Ark in rainbow lights, watch a 500-foot-wide projection show, enjoy a Christmas buffet, shop for fair trade and one-of-a-kind gifts, meet zoo animals and listen to live music.

  • Christmas at EnterTRAINment Junction

    November 11- December 31, 2017

    View the special Christmas cityscape in the world's largest train display at EnterTRAINment Junction. Santa and Mrs. Claus also make an appearance.

  • Drew Lynch

    December 28-31, 2017

    The stand-up comedian who rose to fame on America's Got Talent, performs at Funny Bone at Liberty Center.

  • New Year's Eve 2017: I Put A Spell On You

    December 31, 2017

    The Cincinnati Pops ring in the new year with the vintage-style vocals of jazz smash Morgan James.

