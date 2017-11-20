BIG WEEKEND
Come for NYE Blast on Fountain Square, Stay for Cincinnati Pops
Thursday December 28 through Sunday December 31, 2017
Celebrate the new year with ice skating, food, drinks and more in the heart of downtown Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Pops are also bringing the magic of the wizarding world of Harry Potter back to the big screen with the score performed live.
-
New Year's Eve Blast
December 31, 2017
Celebrate the coming of 2018 with dancing, food trucks, and ice skating.
-
Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone in Concert
December 28-30, 2017
Relive the magic of the film on the big screen while the Cincinnati Pops performs the score.
-
Happy Zoo Year
December 31, 2017
Enjoy family-friendly New Year's fun with puppet show and an early countdown to fireworks.
-
Holiday Toy Trains & Wahoo's Winter Wonderland
November 18, 2017-January 14, 2018
Behringer-Crawford Museum's beloved train exhibit includes 250 feet of track at kids' eye level, plus interactive elements.
-
New Year's Eve Kids Cruise
December 31, 2017
Families, hop aboard for party favors, a DJ, kids' activities and lunch buffet to celebrate the end of 2017.
-
Cincinnati Choo Choo Holiday Show
November 18, 2017-January 7, 2018
Trains and trolleys travel the rails surrounded by poinsettias and evergreens at the Krohn Conservatory holiday show.
Featured
More Weekend Fun
-
Swoon
September 22, 2017-February 25, 2018
This Contemporary Arts Center exhibition showcases multiple dimensions of the artist's multi-faceted practice, including a new site-specific installation, re-stagings of past landmark projects and a survey of her socially-driven work in countries like Haiti and Kenya.
-
Holiday in Lights
November 17-December 31, 2017
Drive through the outdoor light display at Sharon Woods, and then enjoy caroling, treats and more in the indoor Santaland.
-
ChristmasTime at the Ark
December 8, 2017-January 15, 2018
See the Ark in rainbow lights, watch a 500-foot-wide projection show, enjoy a Christmas buffet, shop for fair trade and one-of-a-kind gifts, meet zoo animals and listen to live music.
-
Christmas at EnterTRAINment Junction
November 11- December 31, 2017
View the special Christmas cityscape in the world's largest train display at EnterTRAINment Junction. Santa and Mrs. Claus also make an appearance.
-
Drew Lynch
December 28-31, 2017
The stand-up comedian who rose to fame on America's Got Talent, performs at Funny Bone at Liberty Center.
-
New Year's Eve 2017: I Put A Spell On You
December 31, 2017
The Cincinnati Pops ring in the new year with the vintage-style vocals of jazz smash Morgan James.
Upcoming Weekends
View more upcoming weekends in Cincinnati USA
Looking for More Inspiration?
Check out more Cincinnati USA Trip Ideas