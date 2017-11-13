BIG WEEKEND

Come for Water Wonderland with Scuba Santa, Stay for Festival of Lights.

Thursday December 21 through Sunday December 24, 2017

Visit with a scuba diving Santa at Newport Aquarium's Water Wonderland, then head to the Cincinnati Zoo for 2.5 million dazzling lights during PNC Festival of Lights.

  • Water Wonderland with Scuba Santa

    November 24-December 31, 2017

    Even Santa likes the Newport Aquarium! Watch him dive and swim with aquatic creatures this holiday season.

  • PNC Festival of Lights

    November 18-December 31, 2017

    The Cincinnati Zoo lights up during this annual holiday event with more than 2.5 million twinkling lights.

  • Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)

    December 21-31, 2017

    Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents 90 minutes of holiday frivolity as three actors re-tell all of your Christmas favorites from Dickens to Dr. Seuss. (Not recommended for children.)

  • Cincinnati Bengals

    December 24, 2017

    Christmas Eve is full of football when the Bengals take on the Detroit Lions at Paul Brown Stadium.

  • Santa-bration

    December 22-24, 2017

    Take a spin around Carol Ann's Carousel, make holiday and winter crafts, and snap a photo with Santa himself.

  • Christmas Nights of Lights

    November 10, 2017-January 1, 2018

    Coney Island lights up with this two-mile drive-through display featuring one million lights synchronized to holiday music.

More Weekend Fun

  • Bud Light Tailgate Zone

    December 24, 2017

    Live music, food, drinks, Bud Light Tailgate Bar and more at The Banks before every Bengals home game.

  • December 14-24, 2017

    Cincinnati Ballet brings you the classic holiday tale of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.

  • A Christmas Carol

    November 22-December 30, 2017

    Playhouse in the Park presents the classic Christmas tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim.

  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour

    December 21, 2017

    The group performs its rock opera "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" at U.S. Bank Arena.

  • Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion

    October 14, 2017-January 7, 2018

    Credited with introducing 3D printing to fashion, van Herpen blends hi-tech processes with traditional handwork, creating imaginative sculptural garments in this Cincinnati Art Museum exhibition.

  • The Dancing Princesses

    November 29-December 30, 2017

    Ensemble Theatre presents this whimsical family-friendly musical about a kingdom where an enchanting mystery is afoot.

