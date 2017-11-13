BIG WEEKEND
Come for Water Wonderland with Scuba Santa, Stay for Festival of Lights.
Thursday December 21 through Sunday December 24, 2017
Visit with a scuba diving Santa at Newport Aquarium's Water Wonderland, then head to the Cincinnati Zoo for 2.5 million dazzling lights during PNC Festival of Lights.
Water Wonderland with Scuba Santa
November 24-December 31, 2017
Even Santa likes the Newport Aquarium! Watch him dive and swim with aquatic creatures this holiday season.
PNC Festival of Lights
November 18-December 31, 2017
The Cincinnati Zoo lights up during this annual holiday event with more than 2.5 million twinkling lights.
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)
December 21-31, 2017
Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents 90 minutes of holiday frivolity as three actors re-tell all of your Christmas favorites from Dickens to Dr. Seuss. (Not recommended for children.)
Cincinnati Bengals
December 24, 2017
Christmas Eve is full of football when the Bengals take on the Detroit Lions at Paul Brown Stadium.
Santa-bration
December 22-24, 2017
Take a spin around Carol Ann's Carousel, make holiday and winter crafts, and snap a photo with Santa himself.
Christmas Nights of Lights
November 10, 2017-January 1, 2018
Coney Island lights up with this two-mile drive-through display featuring one million lights synchronized to holiday music.
Bud Light Tailgate Zone
December 24, 2017
Live music, food, drinks, Bud Light Tailgate Bar and more at The Banks before every Bengals home game.
December 14-24, 2017
Cincinnati Ballet brings you the classic holiday tale of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince.
A Christmas Carol
November 22-December 30, 2017
Playhouse in the Park presents the classic Christmas tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour
December 21, 2017
The group performs its rock opera "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" at U.S. Bank Arena.
Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion
October 14, 2017-January 7, 2018
Credited with introducing 3D printing to fashion, van Herpen blends hi-tech processes with traditional handwork, creating imaginative sculptural garments in this Cincinnati Art Museum exhibition.
The Dancing Princesses
November 29-December 30, 2017
Ensemble Theatre presents this whimsical family-friendly musical about a kingdom where an enchanting mystery is afoot.
