Water Wonderland with Scuba Santa Even Santa likes the Newport Aquarium! Watch him dive and swim with aquatic creatures this holiday season.

PNC Festival of Lights The Cincinnati Zoo lights up during this annual holiday event with more than 2.5 million twinkling lights.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some) Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents 90 minutes of holiday frivolity as three actors re-tell all of your Christmas favorites from Dickens to Dr. Seuss. (Not recommended for children.)

Cincinnati Bengals Christmas Eve is full of football when the Bengals take on the Detroit Lions at Paul Brown Stadium.

Santa-bration Take a spin around Carol Ann's Carousel, make holiday and winter crafts, and snap a photo with Santa himself.